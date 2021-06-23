LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of C opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

