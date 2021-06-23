LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $205.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

