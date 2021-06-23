LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $509 million-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.67 million.

Several research firms have commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 1,204,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.60. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

