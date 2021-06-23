Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

LIO stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,656 ($21.64). 96,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,567.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.51.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.