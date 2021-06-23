Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €258.71 ($304.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LIN traded up €2.75 ($3.24) on Wednesday, hitting €244.70 ($287.88). 852,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. Linde has a 1 year low of €180.00 ($211.76) and a 1 year high of €250.65 ($294.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €242.73.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

