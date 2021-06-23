Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

