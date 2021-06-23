Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $311,268.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00379155 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007335 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011370 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003943 BTC.
- Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Lightning Bitcoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “
Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
