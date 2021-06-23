LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.80. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

