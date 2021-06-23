Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

