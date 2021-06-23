Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NYSE:BAM opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

