Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Illumina by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $465.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.