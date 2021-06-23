Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

