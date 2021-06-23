Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 6,940 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.38. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

