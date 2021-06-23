Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 5,060 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

