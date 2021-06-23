Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.