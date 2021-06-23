Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $164.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

