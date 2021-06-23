Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
NASDAQ:LI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 536,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion and a PE ratio of -193.19.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
