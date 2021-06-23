Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 536,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion and a PE ratio of -193.19.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

