LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 65,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,253,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.