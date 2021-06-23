Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Leidos stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,348. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

