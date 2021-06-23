Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes $203,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

