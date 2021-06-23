Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

