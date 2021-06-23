Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.37. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,109. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

