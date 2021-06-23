Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) shares traded down 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 trillion and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4,759.46.

About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

