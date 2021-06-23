Lawrence J. Jasinski Sells 22,500 Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 22,500 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $38,025.00.

RWLK stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 40.84% and a negative net margin of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

