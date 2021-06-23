Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.77. 3,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

