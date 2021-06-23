Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Raised to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 747.14 ($9.76).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 695.20 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 715.22. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

