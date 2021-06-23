Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 95.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.