Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,669,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,664,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,171,000 after buying an additional 547,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric stock remained flat at $$13.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,635,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

