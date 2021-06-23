Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.61. 201,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.22. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

