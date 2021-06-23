Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 62 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.30. 195,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

