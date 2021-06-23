Lafitte Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Lafitte Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Thermon Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,114. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.42 million, a PE ratio of 441.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

