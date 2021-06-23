Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.91

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.91 and last traded at C$49.72, with a volume of 13429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.75.

LIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.79.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.70.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.