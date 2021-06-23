K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €11.81 ($13.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.25. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

