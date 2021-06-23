Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Down 3.4%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 3,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -6.45.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,475 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

