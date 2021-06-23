Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.04-1.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 957,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

