Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

