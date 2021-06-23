Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.46. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,812 shares of company stock worth $15,757,488. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

