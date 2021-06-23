Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,800 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS opened at $586.62 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $596.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

