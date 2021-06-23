Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.