Korea Investment CORP Has $3.75 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $164.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

