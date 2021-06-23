Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

