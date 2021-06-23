Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. 1,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.