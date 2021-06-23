Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. 1,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

