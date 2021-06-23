KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.02

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.02 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 12836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.