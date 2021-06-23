Klimatas Market Capitalization Tops $5,781.87 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,781.87 and approximately $85.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

