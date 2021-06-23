Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.25.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.66.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.