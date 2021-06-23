Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 126,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

