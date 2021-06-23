Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$14.25

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

