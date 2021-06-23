Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimball International to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimball International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.