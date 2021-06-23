KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $788,195.37 and $28,717.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,023,819 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.