KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBE. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

